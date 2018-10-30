A flag flies at half-staff at the White House on Oct. 30, 2018, in homage to the victims of the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh on the weekend. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Some 70,000 people have signed a letter in which they advise President Donald Trump that until he "fully denounce(s) white nationalism" he will not be welcome in Pittsburgh, the city that the president plans to visit on Tuesday because of the massacre last weekend at a synagogue.

"President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism. ... Our Jewish community is not the only group you have targeted," reads the letter written by the Bend the Arc organization, a movement of progressive Jews, that has been signed by 69,148 people.