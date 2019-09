An Afghan security official looks on during a patrol in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan,Sep.16, 2019 (issued Sep.24). EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Sergeant Sameer Sediqqi has been fighting alongside with 140 soldiers of his unit for a month now to secure Taliban-held villages in eastern Afghanistan ahead of the presidential election on Saturday amid increased violence by the insurgent group to disrupt the polls.

Sediqqi’s unit is among 72,000 soldiers deployed across the country to ensure smooth election amid militant threats and warnings, asking people to stay away from the democratic exercise.