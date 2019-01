(L-R) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The 76th annual Golden Globes 2019, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, began Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh were the hosts of the show that traditionally kicks off the awards season in Hollywood every year.