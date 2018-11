A handout photo made available by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) shows a bushfire in central Queensland threatening homes in Deepwater and Baffle Creek, Australia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/QLD FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES / HANDOUT

State Emergenct Service (SES) crews launch boats at Rocky Point to evacuate residents in Baffle Creek, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dean Sauer works to protect his house on Lindy Drive, in Baffle Creek, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rhonda Anderson evacuates herself and her horse to safety near Mount Larcom, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Thousands of residents of the town of Gracemere in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland were ordered to evacuate immediately on Wednesday due to approaching wildfires.

Some 8,000 people in Gracemere, which has a total population of 11,000, have been told to leave their homes with immediate effect due to the fires which have been burning since Saturday.