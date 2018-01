At least eight people were arrested Thursday in an operation involving more than 3,000 soldiers and police in four favelas (slums) on this Brazilian metropolis's north side, officials said.

The goal of the operation was to locate and arrest suspects in the killing of police officer Fabio Monteiro, whose body was found in the trunk of a car last Friday near the Arara and Jacarezinho favelas, two of the areas targeted on Thursday.