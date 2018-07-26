(FILE) A handout photo made available by Shinil Group on Jul. 17, 2018, (issued Jul. 18, 2018) shows what the company says is the Dmitrii Donskoi, a Russian naval cruiser that was sunk 113 years ago. EPA-EFE/SHINIL GROUP / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A representative of South Korean company Shinil Group said Thursday that a Russian ship that sank in the early 20th century off the Korean peninsula's east coast might contain billions of dollars worth of gold, an efe-epa journalist reports.

Choi Yong-seok, president of Shinil Group, explained to dozens of journalists and officials at Seoul's Sejong Cultural Center that more than 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion) worth of gold bars and coins might be inside the sunken vessel Dmitrii Donskoi, which sank 113 years ago.