Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry Dr. Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk (C) speaks to the media next to Public Health Ministry's Inspector General for Region 1 Dr. Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong (L) and Director of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital Dr. Chaiwetch Thanapaisal (R) during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai hospital staff and a police officer are seen during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai public health authorities confirmed Tuesday the eight boys of the "Wild Boars" youth soccer team who have been rescued after spending more than two weeks trapped in a cave in the north of the country are recovering and not suffering from serious health problems.

The doctors have analyzed the blood and lungs of the eight boys in addition to administering them intravenous saline and vaccinations, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr Jetsada Chokedamrongsuk said at a press conference.