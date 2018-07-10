Thai public health authorities confirmed Tuesday the eight boys of the "Wild Boars" youth soccer team who have been rescued after spending more than two weeks trapped in a cave in the north of the country are recovering and not suffering from serious health problems.

The doctors have analyzed the blood and lungs of the eight boys in addition to administering them intravenous saline and vaccinations, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr Jetsada Chokedamrongsuk said at a press conference.