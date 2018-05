Sri Lankan passers-by render a helping hand to a three-wheeler which has run off the road due to the flood waters near the exit of the Southern Expressway at Kaduwela, 16 kms from Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lankan entices a cow by displaying some leaves preventing it from being dragged away by flood waters at Kelaniya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A general view of a flood affected area at Kelaniya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The number of people killed in recent days by heavy monsoon rain in Sri Lanka has risen to eight, while more than 6,000 have been taken to shelters, an official source said Tuesday.

According to the country's Disaster Management Centre, people died after being struck by lightning, falling trees, floods and landslides.