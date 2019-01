People try to save a motorbike among flood water in Makasar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAENG MANSUR

At least eight people have died, four remain missing and thousands have been displaced due to floods in the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, official sources reported Wednesday.

Rains caused by a severe storm hit the southern part of the island overnight and had continued on Wednesday, causing floods and landslides, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.