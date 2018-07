View of the fire and smoke on July 29, 2018, from the Mendocino fire in Lakeport, California. EFE-EPA/Alan Simmons

A C-130 Modular Airborne FireFighting Systems plane dumps chemicals onto the Mendocino fire in Lakeport, California on July 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alan Simmons

View of the fire and smoke on July 29, 2018, from the Mendocino fire in Lakeport, California. EFE-EPA/Alan Simmons

At least eight people have died in the 17 wildfires that are blazing in California, the most serious ones near Yosemite National Park, which remains partially closed to the public, authorities said Monday.

A total of more than 93,000 hectares (233,000 acres) have been destroyed by the fires.