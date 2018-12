A relative of a patient in the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital after it caught fire, in Andheri area of Mumbai, India, Dec 18 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Employees of government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital protest against the management in the hospital premises after it caught fire, in Andheri area of Mumbai, India, Dec 18 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A fire fighter engine parked in front of partially damaged government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital after it caught fire, in Andheri area of Mumbai, India, Dec 18 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian authorities confirmed Tuesday that at least eight people died in a fire that broke out at a Mumbai public hospital.

A total of 177 people were transferred to various medical centers in the city after the fire broke out in the ESIC Hospital in Andheri on Monday, Mumbai disaster management spokesperson Ramesh Kamble told EFE.