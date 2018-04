Senior separatist leader and chairman hard-line faction of Hurriyat (Freedom) conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ FILEFAROOQ KHAN

Senior separatist leader and chairman hard-line faction of Hurriyat (Freedom) conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C-R) along with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai (C-L) come out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police officer aims a pellet gun towards Kashmiri Muslim protestors during clashes in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least eight insurgents died in clashes with security forces in which one civilian was also killed while more than 50 others were injured in anti-riot actions of the India-administered Kashmir police, sources reported Sunday.

"Seven insurgents have died in the town of Draged in Shopian (district) while another died in Dialgam in Anantnag", Director General of Jammu & Kashmir police, S.P. Vaid, told EFE.