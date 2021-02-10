A Bangladesh court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to eight members of a banned Al Qaeda-linked Islamist outfit for the 2015 killing of a publisher who worked with atheist writers and published secular books.
8 Islamists sentenced to death for Bangladeshi secular publisher's murder
A police van carrying the accused in the 2015 murder of publisher Foisal Arefin Dipon arrives at the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
One of the accused in the 2015 murder of publisher Foisal Arefin Dipon is escorted to court wearing a police helmet and a bulletproof vest, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
