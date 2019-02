Civilian personal belongings are left behind in a mosque where a fragmentation grenade was lobbed and exploded, killing two people past midnight in a village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

Filipino soldiers gather evidences next to the covered bodies of victims in front of a church following explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan. 27, 2019.

Five Filipino soldiers and three Abu Sayyaf militants were killed in the southern Philippines during an operation against the alleged perpetrators of last week's attack on a cathedral in Jolo that killed at least 20 people, the army said on Sunday.

Another 18 soldiers were wounded during the one hour, 50 minute-long gun battle that began at around 11:30 am on Saturday in Patikul in Sulu province, spokesperson Col. Gerry Besana said according to the official Philippine News Agency.