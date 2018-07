Photograph provided by the Minas Gerais Fire Department showing the 10-car pile-up that left at least eight dead and 52 injured in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jul 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Minas Gerais Fire Department

At least eight people are dead and 52 others are injured after a 10-vehicle accident on a road in Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state, police said.

The pile-up, which involved five automobiles, four trucks and a bus, happened in the stretch near Francisco Sa, some 470km (292mi) from the state capital, Belo Horizonte.