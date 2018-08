A general view of the Cuautemoc of Mexico ship as it arrives at the Cozumel island, in Mexico, 21 August 2018. The ships of Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico participate in the joint ship race Sail Latinoamerica 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A general view of the Cisne Branco of Brazil as it arrives at the Cozumel island, in Mexico, 21 August 2018. The ships of Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico participate in the joint ship race Sail Latinoamerica 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A general view of ships as they arrive at the Cozumel island, in Mexico, 21 August 2018. The ships of Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico participate in the joint ship race Sail Latinoamerica 2018. EPA/Alonso Cupul

Tourist visit the navy ships that arrive at the Cozumel island, in Mexico, 21 August 2018. The ships of Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico participate in the joint ship race Sail Latinoamerica 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Eight military sailing ships from Latin American countries arrived Tuesday at Cozumel island, in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the last ports of the 2018 Sail Latinoamerica regatta.

The boats from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador are expected to end their sea journey on Sep. 2 at the port of Veracruz, after sailing more than 12,000 nautical miles.