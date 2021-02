A man walks through the grounds of the former navy mechanics school in Buenos Aires on Thursday, 18 February 2021. The site, which was the largest secret prison of Argentina's 1976-1983 military region, has been turned into a monument to victims of the junta. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A view on Thursday, 18 February 2021, of a mosaic of victims of Argentina's 1976-1983 military regime at the site of the former navy mechanics school in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A court in Buenos Aires handed down sentences ranging from six months to life in prison Thursday to eight people for more than 800 crimes committed at the most notorious chamber of horrors of Argentina's 1976-1983 military regime.

"The deeds dealt with in this process constitute crimes against humanity and as such, not governed by the statute of limitations," Judge Daniel Horacio Obligado said as he announced his verdict.