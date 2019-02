Miners sit at one of the shafts at Cricket Mine outside Kadoma, Zimbabwe, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

At least eight miners have been rescued after being trapped for four days inside two gold mines located in central Zimbabwe, official sources said Saturday.

Nearly 70 miners were reportedly inside the two mines when a dam wall broke and flooded the shafts of two gold mines - one of which belongs to RioZim - on Tuesday night following a period of heavy rain, trapping dozens of miners who were working illegally.