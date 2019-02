Authorities carry out search-and-rescue efforts in the southeastern Brazilian town of Brumadinho after the Jan. 25, 2019, collapse of a tailings dam at a mine owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale. EPA-EFE/File

Eight employees of Brazilian mining giant Vale were arrested Friday as part of an investigation into a mine tailings dam collapse last month that killed more than 160 people and left around 150 others missing and presumed dead, judicial officials said.

The arrests occurred in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais at the petition of Minas Gerais's Attorney General's Office, which said the operation is aimed at establishing "criminal responsibility for the dam rupture."