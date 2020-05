Bresh provided this photo of DJ Bröder (R) and his partner. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Bresh/ EDITORIAL USA ONLY

Argentina's dance floors have been off-limits for the last two months thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping devotees of "La Bresh," a rolling party launched in 2016, from coming together virtually on Saturday nights to show off their moves.

As many as 80,000 "Breshites" are regular participants in the Instagram sessions, which begin around 11.00 pm and go on well past midnight.