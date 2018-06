The speaker of the lower house until this Saturday, Colorado member Pedro Alliana (c.), who has been elected for another five years as a lawmaker, is the first of Paraguay's lawmakers to be sworn in on June 30, 2018, to begin his five-year term in the legislature. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

A total of 80 lawmakers are sworn in Saturday, June 30, 2018, to Paraguay's lower house after being elected last April, with the majority Colorado Party divided into two parts that negotiate separately. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

A total of 80 lawmakers are sworn in Saturday, June 30, 2018, to Paraguay's lower house after being elected last April, with the majority Colorado Party divided into two parts that negotiate separately. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

A total of 80 lawmakers were sworn in Saturday to Paraguay's lower house after being elected last April, and are now waiting to determine which will be the house speaker, with the majority Colorado Party divided into two parts that negotiate separately.

The speaker of the lower house until this Saturday, Colorado member Pedro Alliana, who has been elected for another five years as a lawmaker, was the first to be sworn in, followed by the rest of the legislators.