US President Donald J. Trump (L) walks past Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) after posing for a group photo during the ASEAN-US 40th Anniversary commemorative Summit in Manila, Philippines Nov. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

A placard with painting depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte during a protest near the Chinese Embassy upon the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Eighty-four percent of Filipinos think the Philippines should extend a great deal or fair amount of trust to the United States, according to a survey published on Monday, which also reflected distrust in China and Russia, allies of the president’s administration.

Sixty percent of respondents said the country should extend no trust or not too much trust in China despite the diplomatic and economic ties that President Rodrigo Duterte has entered into with the Asian giant, according to data from a survey published by private consultancy Pulse Asia.