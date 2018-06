A security guard blocks off the road during the National College Entrance Examination in a school in downtown Wuhan city, central China's Hubei province, Jun 7, 2010. EPA-EFE /STR

A Chinese high school student studies late at night for the annual 'Gaokao' or college entrance examinations in Handan, Hebei Province, China, May 23, 2018 (issued May 24, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/HAO QUNYING CHINA OUT

Nearly 10 million students in China were taking the National Higher Education Entrance Examination or "gaokao" starting Thursday that will help determine their academic and professional future.

A total of 9.75 million students will compete for the highest scores to enter the best universities.