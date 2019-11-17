People march in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Nov. 16, 2019, in support of the victims of clashes with police that left at least nine dead near Cochabamba. The death toll has risen to nine and more than 100 were wounded in the clashes between demonstrators and police near the Bolivian city of Sacaba. The clashes took place on Nov. 15 on a highway between the cities of Cochabamba and Sacaba. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

A group of women perform a ceremony around the coffins of those who died in clashes with the police in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Nov. 16, 2019. The death toll has risen to nine and more than 100 were wounded in the clashes between demonstrators and police near the Bolivian city of Sacaba. The clashes took place on Nov. 15 on a highway between the cities of Cochabamba and Sacaba. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

The number of people killed in violence involving supporters of ousted President Evo Morales and security forces near the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba has climbed to nine, a civil rights official told Efe on Saturday, while the caretaker government confirmed that information and called for a transparent investigation into the deaths.

Nelson Cox, the representative of the national Ombudsman's Office in the central region of Cochabamba, provided that figure, adding that 115 people were injured, one of them seriously.