The number of people killed in violence involving supporters of ousted President Evo Morales and security forces near the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba has climbed to nine, a civil rights official told Efe on Saturday, while the caretaker government confirmed that information and called for a transparent investigation into the deaths.
Nelson Cox, the representative of the national Ombudsman's Office in the central region of Cochabamba, provided that figure, adding that 115 people were injured, one of them seriously.