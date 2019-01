Chile's Carabineros national police provided this photo from the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident in the southern town of Mafil on Wednesday, Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Carabineros De Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nine people were killed and 11 others injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle accident in the southern town of Mafil, Chilean police told EFE.

One of the vehicles involved was a van carrying 17 people who were returning to their homes after undergoing kidney dialysis at a clinic in the city of Valdivia, Col. Hector Moreno said.