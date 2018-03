Pakistani security officials guard the scene of a suicide bomb blast that targeted a security checkpoint in Raiwind, Pakistan, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rahat Dar

Rescue workers tend to an injured policeman at the scene of a suicide bomb blast that targeted a security checkpoint in Raiwind, Pakistan, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rahat Dar

At least 9 people were killed and 13 were injured Wednesday in a suicide bombing targeting a security checkpoint in the eastern Pakistani town of Raiwind, a police official told EFE.

The victims include five police officers and four civilians, Nasir Hussain, the police spokesperson in Punjab province, said.