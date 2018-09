Police officials stand guard at Democracy Monument as workers gather to mark International Workers' Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand police said on Wednesday they have arrested nine people accused of violating the law on computer-related crimes for publishing or sharing on social networks information related to a rape investigation.

The authorities were still looking for three others, among them Pramuk Anantasin - administrator of the Facebook page "CSI LA" which has uncovered several corruption cases in the country - and Suzanne Buchanan of the Samui Times newspaper.