Supporters of the Houthi rebels shout slogans and hold up weapons during a gathering to mobilize more fighters in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least nine people were killed and 11 others wounded on Tuesday in an airstrike by the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition, including displaced people fleeing the city of Hudaydah, as they were passing through a Houthi rebel-controlled checkpoint south of the city, eyewitnesses told EFE.

The sources added that the occupants of the bus that was hit in the attack were inhabitants of Hudaydah, who were attempting to leave the Houthi-controlled city before the Arab coalition begins an all-out offensive to take the city.