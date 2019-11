Afghan security officials patrol, during an operation against the Taliban militants, in Nad-e-Ali district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WATAN YAR

At least nine schoolchildren were killed and another injured after a Taliban landmine exploded on their way to school, officials told Efe.

The blast took place on Saturday morning at around 9am in Tahireeha, a Taliban-controlled village in the insecure Darqad district of northeastern Takhar province of the country, provincial police spokesman Khalil Aseer told Efe.