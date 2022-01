An officer from a bomb disposal unit examines a petrol bomb made by protesters on the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A Hong Kong court Saturday sentenced nine accused to up to three years and four months in prison after finding them guilty of rioting inside the Polytechnic University during the 2019 city-wide protests.

The court sent two accused to a correctional facility while the rest will spend up to 40 months in prison.