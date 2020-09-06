At least 90 people were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday in protests against a controversial security law and the postponement of elections.
A protester wearing a cardboard sign takes part in a rally against the postponement of the Legislative Council Elections in Hong Kong, China, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A police officer holds up a flag warning protesters to disperse during a rally against the postponement of the Legislative Council Elections in Hong Kong, China, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Protesters holding up signages take part in a rally against the postponement of the Legislative Council Elections in Hong Kong, China, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
