(FILE) Japanese health authorities collect blood samples from chickens at a quarantined farm following an outbreak of bird flu in Miyazaki province, in this handout photo released by Miyazaki Prefectural Government on Jan. 17, 2007. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese authorities Friday announced the culling of about 91,000 chickens on a farm in southwest Japan where several animals were found to be infected with a highly pathogenic form of the bird flu virus.

The new outbreak has been detected on a farm in Kagawa prefecture of Shikoku Island, after it was found that more than 50 dead chickens this week were infected with the highly contagious H5 strain of the virus, regional authorities confirmed in a statement.