A beached whale is seen along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EPA-EFE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An aerial view shows numerous pilot whales stranded along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EPA-EFE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A stranded pilot whale is seen along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EPA-EFE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ninety-four of the 470 long-finned pilot whales stranded off the west coast of the southern Australian state of Tasmania have been refloated in “one hell of an effort,” local authorities said Friday.

“Efforts continue to rescue 12 to 20 whales that have the greatest chance of survival,” the Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said in a statement late afternoon. EFE-EPA