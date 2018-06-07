A picture taken with a drone of the area affected by the Fuego volcano in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

An officer prevents a man from entering the disaster area in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, on June 6, 2018, after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego volcano. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Brigades continue with recovery work in the village of El Rodeo, Guatemala, on June 6, 2018, after the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Bodies found by Guatemalan recovery crews in the ruins of the town of San Miguel Los Lotes on June 6, 2018, after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego volcano. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

On Wednesday, the bodies of 24 people were sent to morgues administered by Guatemala's National Forensic Sciences Institute (Inacif) in the provinces of Sacatepequez, Guatemala and Escuintla as recovery crews located them amid the ruins of various villages affected by the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano in recent days, bringing the known death toll in the disaster to 99.

Search and recovery teams working in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes found the bodies of eight more people killed in the eruption.