On Wednesday, the bodies of 24 people were sent to morgues administered by Guatemala's National Forensic Sciences Institute (Inacif) in the provinces of Sacatepequez, Guatemala and Escuintla as recovery crews located them amid the ruins of various villages affected by the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano in recent days, bringing the known death toll in the disaster to 99.
Search and recovery teams working in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes found the bodies of eight more people killed in the eruption.