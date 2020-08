A healthcare worker carries out a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing facility in Melbourne, Australia, 18 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A sign directs drivers towards a drive-through testing facility in Melbourne, Australia, 18 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ninety-nine percent of the COVID-19 infections that have emerged in the Victoria state outbreak originated in quarantine hotels for international arrivals, an expert told an inquiry into the facilities on Tuesday.

"It is likely that a high proportion, approximately 99 per cent of current cases of COVID-19 in Victoria have arisen from Rydges or Stamford (hotels)," said Department of Health and Human Services epidemiologist Charles Alpren, according to national broadcaster ABC. EFE-EPA