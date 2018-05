Yemenis inspect damage caused by cyclone Mekunu which hit the island of Socotra, in the Indian Ocean, some 250 miles off the coast of Yemen, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Yemenis inspect damage caused by cyclone Mekunu which hit the island of Socotra, in the Indian Ocean, some 250 miles off the coast of Yemen, 25 May 2018. According to reports, the Yemeni government has declared a state of emergency after tropical Cyclone Mekunu swept through the island of Socotra, leaving at least 40 people missing. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A general view over a flooded street hit by cyclone Mekunu near Salalah, Oman, 25 May 2018. Cyclone Mekunu is expected to make landfall on 26 May. EPA-EFE/Hamid Al-Qasmi

Yemenis inspect a ship wrecked after Cyclone Mekunu hit the island of Socotra, in the Indian Ocean, some 250 miles off the coast of Yemen, 25 May 2018. According to reports, the Yemeni government has declared a state of emergency after tropical Cyclone Mekunu swept through the island of Socotra, leaving at least 40 people missing. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Omani authorities confirmed on Friday the death of a 12-year-old girl due to the collapse of a wall caused by the wind gusts of tropical cyclone Mekunu, which has reached category 2 and has landed in the Sultanate, according to the Omani police.

The Omani meteorological services reported that the tropical cyclone has already made landfall in the governorate of Dhofar, specifically in the coastal area of Raysut and Rajiot, in the south-west of the country and bordering Yemen.