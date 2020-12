A Covid-19 red alert was re-imposed on Saturday in Mexico City, which is facing its worst moment of the pandemic and now also a Christmas crisis with all non-essential shops closed until Jan. 10 .

"This could have been done a month or two ago. Unfortunately it is happening right now, with the Christmas season around the corner, so we all have to look for our daily bread or cheaper things," lamented Beatriz Heredia, a retiree who came to the historic center to buy medicines. EFE-EPA