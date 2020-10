CDR Sean Conley, MD addresses the media on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

A Marine and members of US Secret Service are seen outside the West Wing while US President Donald J. Trump is in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump gestures after returning to the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2020, following days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. EPA-EFE FILE/KEN CEDENO / POOL

Speaking hoarsely and coughing in an interview, the president of the United States announced Thursday that he plans to organize presidential campaign rallies over the weekend.

During a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Donald Trump, who is recovering from COVID-19 and spoke in a hoarse voice, said he feels "so good." At times he had to interrupt his responses to clear his throat and cough. EFE-EPA