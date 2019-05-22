The isolation of the elderly is one of the consequences of the flooding that in recent months has decimated entire neighborhoods in Paraguay's capital of Asuncion due to the rise in the Paraguay River, flooding that has displaced thousands of families from their homes in the city and in other parts of the country.

That is the case with Emilia Patiño, 99, who has been staying with her family for three months in her home in the flooded Bañado Tacumbu district, given that her advanced age prevents her from being taken to one of the rudimentary public shelters established in Asuncion by the only means available: canoe.