Naru Saud, aged 21, sits in a 'Chaupadi' shed with her two-year-old son in Biraltoli village in Acham district, Nepal, Sep. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Pabitra Devi Jaisi (R), aged 29, and Sarada Jaisi (L), aged 30, share a tiny community 'Chapuadi' hut with their children at Mastamandali village in Acham disctrict, Nepal, Sep. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

In a tragedy that led to a global outcry early this month, a woman and her two children were found dead in a hut in Nepal’s western Bajura district.

The incident has sparked a local deputy mayor's mission to end the practice of chhaupadi, which forces menstruating women to stay into rudimentary shelters.