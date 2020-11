Travelers prepare to check in at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2020 (issued 27 September 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok, Nov 30 (efe-epa) - Passengers on the Thai Airways "flight to nowhere", which takes off and lands at Bangkok's main airport, flew over almost a hundred sacred sites in Thailand on Monday in a bid to improve their karma and spiritual strength.