Two lesbian couples on Friday became the first Taiwanese Army soldiers to be married with their respective partners at a mass wedding ceremony that was officiated by the island’s Armed Forces.
A historic ‘I do’ as Taiwan hosts first military same-sex weddings
(R to L) Couples Yi Wang and Yumi Meng, Ying-Hsuan Chen and Li-Chen Li pose for a photograph next to other military couples during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Couple Yi Wang (R) and Yumi Meng (L) react during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Couple Ying-Hsuan Chen (R) and Li-Chen Li(L) pose for a photograph during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Couple Ying-Hsuan Chen (R) and Li-Chen Li(L) react during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
