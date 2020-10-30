(R to L) Couples Yi Wang and Yumi Meng, Ying-Hsuan Chen and Li-Chen Li pose for a photograph next to other military couples during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Two lesbian couples on Friday became the first Taiwanese Army soldiers to be married with their respective partners at a mass wedding ceremony that was officiated by the island’s Armed Forces.