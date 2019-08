Photo taken on July 1, 2019 of the Legislative Federal Palace, headquarters of Venezuela's parliament, in Caracas, Venezuela (issued on Aug. 3, 2019). Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was the target of a failed attack on Aug. 4, 2018, as he was delivering a speech to mark the 81th anniversary of Venezuela's National Guard. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Photo taken on July 29, 2019 of Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela (issued on Aug. 3, 2019). This avenue was the spot of a failed drone attack against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Aug. 4, 2018, as he was delivering a speech to mark the 81th anniversary of Venezuela's National Guard.

President Nicolas Maduro was promising yet again that afternoon to resolve Venezuela's economic crisis when two explosions left him speechless during a ceremony to mark the National Guard's 81st anniversary.

Confusion reigned in the first few hours after those blasts on Aug. 4, 2018, until Maduro said he had been the target of an assassination attempt.