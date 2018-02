Rescuers carry a body from a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 08, 2018, after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien on the night of Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Military News Agency on Feb. 08, 2018 shows a collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Buddhist Tzuchi Foundation shows search and rescue at the Yunmen Tsuiti Residential Apartment Building which partially tumbled during the earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIST TZUCHI FOUNDATION HANDOUT

Rescuers carry a body from a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 08, 2018, after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien on the night of Feb.06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Search and rescue teams in Taiwan continued to brave the intense cold and repeated aftershocks on Thursday and rescued 50 of the 58 people who went missing after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake had hit the island earlier this week.

The rescue mission intensified in the last few hours with fears of more aftershocks with the emergency teams rescuing dozens of people trapped inside damaged or partially collapsed buildings.