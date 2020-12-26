People listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a virtual address to the farmers of six states on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Indian prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi, India, 25 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Protests by thousands of Indian farmers outside New Delhi against three laws liberalizing the agricultural sector completed a month on Saturday, presenting a challenge for the Indian government with no side willing to give in.