France's Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault delivers his address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

France's ambassador to Australia rebuked Canberra on Wednesday over the leak of a text message sent by President Emmanuel Macron to counterpart Scott Morrison, as well as its scrapping of the bilateral submarine deal.

"This is an unprecedented new low in terms of how to proceed and also in terms of truth and trust," Jean-Pierre Thebault said at the National Press Club in Canberra.