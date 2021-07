A soldier watches over the house of the assassinated President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

An undated handout photo made available by the Haitian Prime Minister's Office shows Ariel Henry, Prime Minister-designate, posing for a photo. EPA-EFE/Haiti Prime Minister Office HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People pass by a mural in tribute to the assassinated President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Ariel Henry will become Haiti's new prime minister on Tuesday, ending a power struggle 13 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Claude Joseph, who has led the country as acting prime minister since the murder, will hand over the reins to Henry, who had been designated to the position two days before Moïse's death, but had not been sworn in.