Roel Mendiola alias 'Maui Pokpok' wears a mohawk wig inside a dressing room during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Joel Pedrigal (C) alias 'Angel Locsin' poses for pictures with Rolando Picazo (L) alias 'Chamcey Supot' and Ariel Bacierra (R) alias 'Bea Bunda' after winning the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, early Jun. 11 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Joel Pedrigal alias 'Angel Locsin' walks down the stage in his 'National Costume' during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

(L-R) Rolando Enciso alias 'Anne Curtis Buntis', Joel Pedrigal alias 'Angel Locsin' and Roel Mendiola alias 'Maui Pokpok' prepare in a dressing room during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A contestant (R) strikes a pose as another contestant (L) waits for his turn during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Rolando Enciso alias 'Anne Curtis Buntis' displays his 'National Costume' during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A detail shot showing the bottom part of the costume of a contestant during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019 EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ariel Bacierra alias 'Bea Bunda' in his evening gown during the Miss Gay Chararat 2019, a gay beauty contest in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 10, 2019 EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO