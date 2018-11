Russian film and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov arrives to attend a hearing at the Meshansky district court in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Russian theater and movie director who was facing an embezzlement charge and had been under house arrest for over a year arrived at a court in Moscow on Friday to defend his alleged innocence.

Kirill Serebrennikov, and another four people linked to Seventh Studio, an organization set up by the director, are accused of embezzling 133 million rubles (over $2 million) in funds granted to an arts project between 2011-14.